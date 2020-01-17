Katrina Kaif Reveals Her Tips To Learn And Remember Her Lines Quickly

Katrina Kaif is one of the most prominent superstars of Bollywood with years of acting experience. She was last seen in the movie Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The actor made her debut in the year 2003 and since then, she has managed to develop a firm foot in Bollywood. Katrina Kaif is well-known for her characters and role selections. In many interviews, Katrina has often stated that she is not someone who would settle for any kind of role, the character should touch her heart and the script should be convincing enough.

Katrina Kaif is one of those stars who are secretive and not so social about their personal lives. There have also been some lesser-known facts about the actor’s movies in context to her transformation and the roles she has performed. Replying to few such lesser-known questions, Katrina Kaif was seen updating the Google Answers with her video replies to some trending and mostly asked questions on Google.

Katrina Kaif's tips to learn and remember your lines quickly

One of the trending question asked by Google Answer was, how to learn lines quickly? To which Katrina replied saying, "the easiest way I learn lines is, of course, read them, start memorizing them, but also immediately start connecting each line to a situation or an emotion, hmm, for yourself. If each line has significant meaning for you, you will find it easier to remember and not forget them."

One of the other trending questions asked was about the catchiest Bollywood song ever, according to her. The Bharat star replied saying, "The catchiest song right now according to me is the song Slow Motion from the film Bharat. I just think it is really really fun and it has got a great beat and I absolutely love it."

Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif Instagram

