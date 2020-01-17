Katrina Kaif Reveals Secrets Behind Her Toned Body, Says, 'We Are What We Eat'

Katrina Kaif's performances in songs like Suraiyaa and Kamli have given fitness goals to many of her fans and followers. Whatever character she portrays on the silver screen, her toned physique has always complimented her appearance. Recently, Katrina Kaif revealed what keeps her body healthy and fit.

According to a report by a leading global magazine, Katrina Kaif talked about her diet plans. The report states that ‘We are what we eat’ is the motto of the 36-year-old actor. She also mentioned that she follows a strict diet and avoids gluten, refined sugars, and dairy products. She also believes that carbs are a vital part of her diet, unlike other celebs who avoid having carbs. Further, she said that 95 per cent of the time she follows her diet and hits the gym regularly. The report has highlighted that self-discipline is something that she swears by and she never misses her breakfast.

A couple of days back, she also penned a note on her Instagram, with a picture of her having Idli. In the detailed caption, she shared what she usually gets in her Dabba. Take a look below.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor's effort and discipline was once highlighted by her co-star. In May 2019, when she was the guest celeb at The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of her film Bharat, Archana Singh also shared how strict Katrina is when it comes to what she eats. Archana, who worked with Katrina in De Dana Dan, said that during the shoot when she offered her smoothie, Katrina refused to have it as she was strictly following her diet.

On the work front, she will reunite with Akshay Kumar after almost ten years in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The film is slated to release on March 27, 2020. Apart from films, she launched her own line of beauty products recently.

(*Cover Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif Instagram*)

