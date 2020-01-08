Katrina Kaif Is Setting The Temperature With Her Washboard Abs; See Pic

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat, alongside Salman Khan. Even though the actor has been missing from the big screens for quite a while, she does not fail to impress her fans with her regular updates. Kaif is currently basking in the success of her recently launched cosmetic brand Kay By Katrina. Ever since the actor made her debut on social media in 2017, her Instagram has been a paradise for her fans. Known for her glamorous choices, Katrina Kaif's style game is always on point.

Apart from her fashion choices, the actor is popular among her fans for her super-fit physique. She always keeps her fans updated by posting numerous work out video-clips. The Ek Tha Tiger actor has always been on point with her body and keeps getting fitter and fitter by the day. She keeps sharing photos on her Instagram and fans are always delighted to see them.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif’s Glamour Is All You Need To Rock This New Year's Party

The actor recently shared a picture of her fit body on the popular on her Instagram handle. She sported black track pants and a black crop-top, Katrina looked super glamorous in the picture. However, the highlight of the picture was her chiselled abs. Katrina proudly showed off her super-fit body in the gorgeous body-hugging crop top. Katrina looked glamorous in the wet-messy hairdo with fresh face makeup. Soon after she posted the picture, it received immense love from the fans and they even showered their love for the actor's super-fit glam avatar in the comment section.

Check out the post here:

Fans love for Katrina:

Also Read | Katrina Kaif: When The 'Bharat' Star Proved That Yellow Is Her Happy Colour, See Pics

This was not the first time the actor set the temperature soaring on the internet. In the past too, she has made her fans go gaga over her super-fit glam avatar. Check out the actor's other posts where she aced the fitness game.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif's Workout Game Gives Major Motivation; Watch Videos

Also Read | Katrina Kaif’s Workout Videos Is The Perfect Monday Motivation We Need

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.