Katrina Kaif’s Workout Videos Is The Perfect Monday Motivation We Need

Bollywood News

Katrina Kaif’s workout videos are not only giving the netizens some Monday motivation but are also inspiring many to hit the gym. Check out the videos here.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has been in the news for launching her makeup line Kay by Katrina. However, she has been treating her fans with some of her fitness videos. The netizens have commented that the Bharat star has inspired them to hit the gym. Many even added that this is all the Monday motivation they need. Katrina Kaif’s fans also stated that although the workout looks easy, it is very difficult to do. Check out her fitness videos here.

See videos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) on

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's Workout Game Gives Major Motivation; Watch Videos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) on

Katrina Kaif’s fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala added a few videos of the actor dancing to her tune’. In the videos, Katrina can be seen sweating it out. She is seen wearing a white coloured top, with a pair of dark coloured yoga pants and a pair of black coloured shoes. Katrina had her hair tied up in a high ponytail as for her workout.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) on

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's Fitness Video Is Total 'Madness', Parineeti Chopra's Reaction Is Unmissable

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) on

Katrina Kaif has been a fitness inspiration to many. When she posted the videos on her Instagram account, many Bollywood biggies commented on her videos. Shraddha Kapoor and Rockstar actor Nargis Fakri commented that they are awestruck at her level of fitness. Nargis also complimented Katrina and motivated her to keep going.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) on

ALSO READ: Sophie Choudry To Have Katrina Kaif As A Guest On The Finale Of Work It Up

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) on

Director Farah Khan also commented on her post, saying that she’s exhausted just by looking at Katrina’s work out. While fellow actress Parineeti Chopra stated that she can feel the soreness in her muscles just by looking at Katrina’s work out. It has been alleged that Katrina follows a strict diet and fitness regime to keep her in a good shape.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) on

In these videos, Katrina Kaif can be seen doing various types of workouts. While she uses weights in a few, she also sticks to different types of exercises. She is known for having a well-toned physique and her videos prove just how she works for it.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's Sunday Gym Routine Includes Thera Loop & Weights; Actress Shares A Picture

 

 

Published:

