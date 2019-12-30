Katrina Kaif’s Glamour Is All You Need To Rock This New Year's Party

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actors we have in Bollywood today. She made her debut in 2003 with Kaizad Gustad’s Boom and there has been no looking back for her ever since then. Today, she has established herself among one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Katrina Kaif has been a part of various successful films including New York, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Raajneeti, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang!, etc.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Celebrates Birthday With Family, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Iulia

In addition to rocking the silver screen, Katrina has also established herself as one of the leading fashion icons in Bollywood. Whenever the actor steps out, she grabs the attention of the fashion police for her sartorial choices. Fans are always gushing about the Bharat actor’s ultra-glamorous avatars. If you still have not decided what you will be donning as you enter the new year, then Katrina Kaif’s wardrobe is all the inspiration you need.

Katrina Kaif’s wardrobe is your New Year inspiration

1. If you are among those who like to not stress too much on the outfit but have tons of fun instead, then opt for this simple denim dress. Katrina Kaif wore this outfit for a press conference a few months back. She kept the look simple with side-parted hair and nude lipstick.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Sizzled On These 2019 Magazine Covers; See Pics

2. Katrina Kaif recently wore this sequinned cropped dress when she walked the red carpet of an event. The embellished Ashish & Diosa dress featured a noodle strap and a plunging V neckline. The actor completed the look with nude lips and side-parted hair.

3. Katrina Kaif wore this Bottega Veneta black leather dress for a photoshoot for a leading fashion magazine. Pair this look with a dazzling pair of shoes and smokey makeup and you are good to go. Katrina Kaif kept the look simple with side-parted hair and nude makeup.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Birthday: Katrina Kaif And Varun Dhawan Make It To The Guest List

4. If you are aiming to be the showstopper at your New Year’s Eve party then here is the outfit you need. Katrina Kaif wore this fit and flare red dress for a recent event. You will not need to stress too much on styling your look as well because the outfit in itself will speak volumes for you.

ALSO READ | Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif Shoot For A Grand Song, Pics Go Viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.