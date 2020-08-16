Katrina Kaif Is The First Indian Actor To Have A Barbie Doll Modelled On Her; See Pics

Katrina Kaif is one of the most celebrated actors in the Bollywood industry. Having spent over a decade in the Hindi movie industry, Karina Kaif has achieved a lot and has been acknowledged with several titles and awards in her appreciation. But did you know that Katrina Kaif is also, in fact, the first Indian actor to have a Barbie doll modelled after her?

Katrina Kaif has a Barbie Doll modelled after her

Katrina Kaif has made it to the list of international icons like Marilyn Monroe, Shakira, Audrey Hepburn, Heidi Klum and Elizabeth Taylor, who had all been immortalised as Barbie Dolls. In 2009, Katrina Kaif had walked the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week for the 'Barbie All Dolled Up' Show, to celebrate Barbie’s 50th birthday. The show was a contest for the best Barbie costume, and as the face of Barbie, Katrina Kaif wore the winning dress by designer Nishka Lulla on the runway. On the same day, Mattel India, which is a toy-making company, presented the actor with a 'Katrina Kaif Barbie Doll'. The doll was also dressed in the same design, a short pink tiered dress just like the one Katrina Kaif wore on the ramp, as she herself was dolled up in a tiered dress to unveil the new Barbie.

At the launch of Katrina Kaif Barbie Doll, the actor recalled her own memories of having played with a Barbie Doll in her childhood. She said that just like all young girls, she too had grown up with Barbie. She said that Barbie is the ultimate fashion icon. After the launch of the first Katrina Kaif Barbie Doll, there were rumours about another Doll coming out on the actor’s birthday, but that didn't happen.

Image Source: A Still from Barbie Ad featuring Katrina Kaif

While having a candid chat with The Daily Telegraph, Katrina Kaif had opened up about how overwhelmed the actor felt when she was chosen as the face of the Barbie Doll. She was very happy to have gotten this opportunity on the occasion of Barbie’s 50th birthday. Katrina Kaif was feeling very honoured.

