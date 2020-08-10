Katrina Kaif Talks About Her Bond With 'Bharat' Co-star Salman Khan; Read Details

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan as reel-pair have featured in prominent Bollywood films which certainly played a significant role for both their professional careers. The dynamic duo also share a great off-screen rapport and are great friends in real life. They always have each other's back and never, never fail to miss out on any opportunity to support each other.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina during the candid conversation spilled some beans about her bond with Salman Khan both as an actor and friend. And, sure the details are riveting ones. Here's what the Bharat actor said-

Katrina Kaif's Candid Confession About Her Bond With Salman Khan

For the promotion of her blockbuster 2019 film Bharat, Katrina Kaif last year in an interview with Pinkvilla talked about her Bharat co-star in the most adorable way. She not only mentioned about her journey as an actor in Bollywood from her debut film but also highlighted her equation with Salman Khan, from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya to Bharat.

Katrina said that as an actor she has truly evolved from her first movie with SK. And, now when she shoots with Khan she is much more confident about herself than earlier times.

She talked about Salman Khan's traits as a person which makes her laugh and smile. The Dhoom 3 actor said Salman loves cracking jokes and keeps the environment light on the film sets and press conferences. This quality of Khan to make sure that everyone's smiling and having a great time is something she quite likes about him, confessed Kaif. Katrina Kaif also said that working with Salman in Bharat has been a wonderful experience and is certainly the best so far.

Further during the interview Katrina Kaif also added something which was quite interesting. The Bollywood diva said that whenever Salman pulls her leg, she doesn't sit quietly. Instead, she "gives it back to him" in her own fun way. These confessions of the absolute stunner Katrina about her bond with Salman are truly endearing and also speaks volumes about Salman and Katrina's friendship on a personal note.

Coming to Katrina Kaif's movie, the stupendous actor recently shared a few posts on her Instagram about her upcoming film Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Sidhant Chaturvedi. It is directed by filmmaker Gurmeet Singh and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar. The horror-comedy drama is slated for 2021 cinematic release.

