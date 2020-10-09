Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Being A Good Samaritan; Read Details

A few months back, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif opened up about how she’s keeping herself busy during the lockdown. The actor who may have been an outsider when she entered the Hindi film industry, has now made a mark for herself in Bollywood. Today, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is considered as one of the A-listed and highest-paid actresses in the Hindi film industry. The actor who is spending her coronavirus lockdown at home also revealed a few things she discovered about herself during the lockdown phase.

Katrina Kaif on being a Good Samaritan

During an interview with Film Companion, Katrina Kaif was asked about whether she discovered something different about herself. To this, the actor responded that she is using her position for 'innocent issues'. The actor who is now settled in the industry is trying to give back what she earned and received from fans. She said that she along with her whole team are trying to give back love and support to everyone who showered love during her initial stage. She added that it is not always being a good samaritan but also being grateful for everything you have been given.

During the same interview, she also revealed how she feels when she is not constantly occupied. She shared her normal run-down of her day which includes waking up and rushing to the gym. Then she rushes back home where she has her hairdresser and makeup artist Danny who is inevitably yelling at her for being late.

Soon her routine continues with being surrounded by 40 – 50 people, having constant chitter-chatter and having a good time, and come back home inevitably late for something. Sometimes she meets a friend or has a meeting or a narration till late at night. And then she rushes to bed and wakes up really early in the morning. Concluding her routine, she said that there really isn’t much time for a pause in her normal life.

On the work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The film received heaps of praise from fans and critics. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. The movie was initially supposed to release in March 2020, but now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers have kept the film on a halt and will release the film once theatres re-open. Besides this, she will also be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

