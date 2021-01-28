Who Is Katrina Kaif With In This Photo? Actor's Pic Hugging Mysterious Person Goes Viral!

Tiger Zinda Hai actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Thursday, January 28, 2021, to share a stunning picture that has taken the internet by a storm. Katrina Kaif posted a selfie with a mysterious person in which she went on to add a cute filter. On seeing this post, fans could not stop themselves from flooding their social media handle as they went on to guess who the mysterious person is.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina Kaif shared a cute selfie where she went on to add a butterfly-themed filter. That's not what caught the attention of the fans, though. One can notice Katrina hugging someone in a mustard-coloured outfit and went on to guess who is it. In the picture, the actor can be seen showing off her well-done eyebrows, minimal makeup and glossy lips. She also did not go on to pen a caption for the picture. Take a look at the post below.

Katrina Kaif's photos

Also read | Did Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Ring In New Year At Alibaug? Fans React On Posts

As soon as Katrina Kaif shared the post one, fans quickly went on to speculate that the person she is hugging in the mustard-coloured cloth is none other than her rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal. Fans even went on to share pictures and give evidence revealing the same. One of the users wrote, “Just so happy for my girl! Shes happy..shes glowing.. shes flourishing! N that shirt pillow n Lil butterflies are jus ♥ï¸ðŸ¥º #KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal #Vickat”. While fans speculated about Vicky Kaushal, it is yet not known who the person it.

Also read | Katrina Kaif Deletes Picture After Fans Spot Vicky Kaushal On Her Instagram Story

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured relationship has been the talk of the town for a while now and this is not the first time fans went on to speculate about the duo and their relationship. Earlier to this Katrina Kaif shared a post on her Instagram story where her sister Isabelle is playing Sequence but she then immediately deleted the post after fans spotted Vicky Kaushal's reflection in the background window. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Katrina Kaif Shakes A Leg After A 'long Time', Fans Call It 'beautiful'; Watch Here

Also read | Katrina Kaif Pens Down Thoughts On 'legacy' & How She Wants To 'live Life'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.