Katrina Kaif Lights Up The Internet With A Beautiful Breezy Picture

Apart from doing household chores and indulging in fun banter with her friends from the industry, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is making most of her quarantine time by sharing adorable pictures on social media. Recently, the Bharat actress treated her fans with a gorgeous selfie on social media where she can be seen enjoying the breezy weather while soaking in the sun.

Katrina Kaif shares an adorable selfie on social media

Katrina took to her Instagram page and shared a selfie where the Zero actress can be seen making full use of her time at home by soaking up the sun and cool breeze. In the click, Katrina can be seen donning casual look while looking at the camera and posing with her locks all over her face. Several die-heart fans of the actress were quick enough to pour in their love for the star with heart-shaped emoticons while the others praised her beauty in the picture. One of the users tagged her as the most beautiful woman in the Bollywood fraternity. Another fan of the star appreciated her looks in the picture and wrote that he is unable to take his eyes off the picture. A third user expressed his happiness of seeing a post by the actress after a long time. Another user chimed in and called her “beautiful.”

Apart from sharing pictures, the actress who is quarantined with her sister Isabelle Kaif is spotted indulging in some lockdown shenanigans with her. From cooking to cleaning to working on her beauty brand, Katrina is keeping herself occupied amid the lockdown. Recently, Katrina indulged in fun banter with her friend Arjun Kapoor where she was teased by the actor about the onset of the mango season. Arjun shared a ripe mango picture on social media and asked the actress to send some mango slice bottles for the star. In return to the fun, Katrina gave a beautiful surprise to Arjun, by gifting him with a basket full of slice bottles. The gift was a ‘peti’ full of mango slice bottles that Katrina had spent especially for the star after she was hinted by Arjun.

