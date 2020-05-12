Katrina Kaif Turns 'mop Expert', Shows Off Her Enviable Collection & Reveals Use Of Each

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Katrina Kaif has been doing all her household chores by herself. Just a few days ago, Katrina Kaif shared videos that showcased her cooking and cleaning skills. Recently, the popular actor took to her Instagram story to show off her mop collection. She even taught her fans the function of each individual mop and revealed the most effective ways to use them.

Katrina Kaif shows off her mop collection and reveals her advanced mopping technique

Also Read | Katrina Kaif speaks about challenges she faced when she entered Bollywood

[Image from Katrina Kaif Instagram]

Katrina Kaif recently got hold of a mop that functions on a motor. The actor was so impressed by the motor runner mop that she even took to her Instagram story to share a photo of it with her fans. Soon after sharing this image, Katrina Kaif posted another image on her story that revealed her massive mop collection.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's funny moments that will leave fans in splits

[Image from Katrina Kaif Instagram]

The above image showcases the actor's varied mop and broom collection. Katrina Kaif even tagged each individual mop to teach her fans what worked best. She tagged the broom as "works ok" while the mop next to it was tagged as "this works best". Another longer mop was tagged as "doesn't work well for wooden floors". Katrina Kaif even titled this image as 'Lesson of The Day' and called herself a "proud educator".

Katrina Kaif's other household chore videos

Also Read | Katrina Kaif's multi-starrer movies; From 'Raajneeti' to 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

This is not the first time that Katrina Kaif has revealed her newfound respect for household chores. Katrina Kaif has already shared multiple videos of herself doing various tasks at home. In one video, the actor swept the floor of her house with a broom, while in another video, she cleaned all her kitchen dishes and utensils. Take a look at how Katrina Kaif is spending her time during self-isolation.

[Promo Image from Katrina Kaif Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.