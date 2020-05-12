Katrina Kaif's Multi-starrer Movies; From 'Raajneeti' To 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is not only famous for her acting prowess but is also popular for her dancing skills and passion for fitness. The diva began her Bollywood movie with the multi-starrer movie Boom and since then she has impressed audiences with her chartbuster hit movie. Over the career span of two decades, Katrina Kaif has been a part of many multi-starrer movies. Here is a list of a few movies of the diva that stars an ensemble cast.

Boom

Boom is a 2013 black comedy thriller movie helmed by Kaizad Bachchan. Exploring the involvement of the fashion world with underworld crime, Boom features is a multi-starrer movie with an ensemble cast. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Padma Lakshmi, Zeenat Aman and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles. Boom also marks the Bollywood debut of Katrina Kaif.

Raajneeti

Raajneeti is a 2010 political thriller movie helmed and produced by Prakash Jha. The movie features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, Katrina Kaif, Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah. The plot of Raajneeti draws parallels to the epic Mahabharata.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif's Funny Moments That Will Leave Fans In Splits

Welcome

Welcome is a 2007 comedy movie helmed by Anees Bazmee. It stars Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Feroz Shah, Paresh Rawal and Mallika Sherawat in prominent roles. Narrated by Om Puri, the plot of the film revolves around a man who falls in love with a beautiful woman. However, he later discovers that her brothers are gangsters.

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif's Perfect Portrait Shots To Take Notes From For Your Next Photoshoot

De Dana Dan

De Dana Dan is a 2009 comedy movie helmed by Priyadarshan. The movie is a partial adaptation of the Hollywood movie Screwed. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Neha Dhupia, Archana Puran Singh and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of two men who try to kidnap a wealthy businesswoman’s dog and demand a hefty ransom from her.

ALSO READ| Ishaan Khatter Looking Forward To Working With Katrina Kaif & Siddhant In 'Phone Booth'

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a comedy-drama movie helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie features an ensemble cast which includes Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Kalki Koechlin. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of three childhood friends who reunite to turn their fantasy vacation into reality when one of them gets engaged.

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif's Instagram Live Gets A Special Comment From Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.