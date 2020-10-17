Katrina Kaif Sulks Like A Child After She Loses A 'Friday Night Game' At Sequence; Watch

The 'Chikni Chameli' of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif does not like losing and her latest Instagram post is proof. Yesterday night, the Bharat actor took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself after she lost a 'Friday night game' at sequence. In the video shared by her, a sad Katrina is seen looking away from the camera, expressing her 'distinct dislike' at losing the game.

Katrina Kaif's 'sad' video after losing at sequence has netizens go 'aww'

After taking a long break from work due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, Katrina Kaif recently resumed work and shared the news with fans through her Instagram handle. Katrina has been extremely active on social media lately and has also been keeping everyone updated with her whereabouts quite often. Now, 37-year-old gave fans a sneak-peek into her Friday night game session.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor shared a video on her IG handle last night showcasing her reaction after losing a game at sequence. In the video, Katrina is seen sulking like a child as she looks away from the camera after her friend asks her 'how do you feel?'. Sharing the cute video clip on her IG handle, she wrote, "Friday night games ........🃏Who else distinctly dislikes losing at sequence ??#mood (sic)". Within 24 hours, the video has already garnered over 2.8 million views and 6000 comments.

Check out her IG post below:

A couple of days ago, Katrina Kaif visited Miyapura, a small village in Madhya Pradesh, as she shook hands with 'Team Balika' of an NGO named Educate Girls to advocate the importance of education for girls. In the video shared by Katrina on her Instagram handle, it was revealed that she has been the brand ambassador of the NGO a year ago. She also shared her experience in an extensive heartfelt IG post, which read, "My firsthand experience of bringing girls #BacktoSchool has been quite exciting. This #DayoftheGirl, let's work toward giving our girls their #RighttoEducation and a voice for an equal future. After all, health, nutrition, employability, poverty alleviation, even climate change – so many things are positively impacted when girls are educated! #EducateGirls".

Watch the video below:

