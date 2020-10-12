From Katrina Kaif To Nora Fatehi, Know How Bollywood Actresses Spent Their Weekend

Over the weekend, many celebs have been involved in various activities and posting interesting content on their social media platforms. Read on to see what the actresses of Bollywood were doing over this last weekend.

Priyanka Chopra rocks black on black

Priyanka Chopra shared this look during her weekend. She donned a black sheer top over black bell-bottom pants. She stood in the sun and captioned the picture as - “Sun is shining, the weather is sweet…” @fendi @fisforfendi #FendiPeekaboo #Fendicons. She also carried with it a Yellow box-bag from Fendi which caught attention due to the colour-blocking.

Katrina Kaif becomes volunteer for Educate Girls

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram as she announced that she is now an education volunteer for one of the villages in Madhya Pradesh. She is doing it through the Team Balika of Educate Girls and mentioned that she was grateful for the opportunity. Her caption said – “Mobilizing communities through village and neighbourhood meetings, to counselling and convincing parents and families of these Girls, #EducateGirls’ #TeamBalika volunteers are on top of it, working in over 18,000 remote and rural villages of India. So grateful to @educategirlsngo for letting me step into the shoes of #TeamBalika volunteers…” She also uploaded an IGTV video.

Malaika Arora shares haircare tip

Malaika Arora has been on her road to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19 and she is back with her IGTV series #MalaikasTrickOrTip wherein she shares tip using basic ingredients which help with various health issues. She uploaded a video as she sipped her morning cuppa and soaked in some sun in her balcony as she shared that alongside weakness. She also experienced some hair fall during her recovery time. She further shared the tip she claims to be used for a long time for hair fall which is applying onion juice in her roots and scalp.

Taapsee Pannu uploads picture with sister Shagun

Taapsee is vacationing in the Maldives for a few days now and she has kept her Instagram family updated by sharing pictures from her trip. During the weekend, she shared a snap with her sister Shagun Pannu, Taapsee sat on a chair while Shagun sat on the chair’s arm as they posed for the camera. The two looked gorgeous in the sun-kissed picture with a mesmerising background, giving everyone major vacay goals.

Nora Fatehi hints at upcoming project

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram on Sunday as she uploaded a snap with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. Nora slew a body-hugging white gown whereas Guru wore a pink tee under a pink denim jacket and a white pants. The caption hinted that the two will be coming up with a new project - ''Something new soon.... r u ready?🔥🚨🚨 @gururandhawa @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @gururandhawa @tanishk_bagchi.''

