Katrina Kaif Shares An Adorable Throwback Picture With Her Mother; Take A Look

While the entire world celebrated ‘Mother’s Day’ May 10, Bollywood was no different. Many actors took to their social media to showcase their love and respect for their mothers. Even Katrina Kaif did the same with an adorable throwback picture. Read on to know more details:

Katrina Kaif’s throwback picture with mother

Katrina Kaif was among the many actors who dropped in their special wishes on social media for their mothers on the special day. Katrina Kaif shared a childhood picture of herself posing for the camera with her mother, Suzanne Turquotte. The actor is seen with her hands around her mother’s waist.

Katrina Kaif looked cute as a button dressed in a grey and white dress. The pearl necklace looked too adorable on the actor. On the other hand, her mother was dressed in a simple skirt and blouse.

The actor also explained in the caption how her mother is a very important part of her life. Katrina Kaif further explained in the caption how she only wanted to “hug and dance” with her mother back in those days. She also added, “my strongest memory from childhood is always hanging on to my mom's waist”.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s post here:

Katrina Kaif is currently quarantining inside her Mumbai house with her sister, Isabelle Kaif. The actor has been keeping herself busy with various household chores and workout sessions. She has also been sharing various hilarious videos of herself and her sister around the house.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi was supposed to release in March 2020. However, the film has been postponed due to the lockdown. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Akshay Kumar.

