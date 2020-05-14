Katrina Kaif 'misses' Being On Sets, States Importance Of Defeating COVID-19

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and business operations across the country have taken a severe toll due to the lockdown imposed. The Bollywood film industry too has faced the brunt of the ongoing global catastrophe, as many releases have been delayed and shoots have come to a halt. Katrina Kaif, who was gearing up for the release of her next, Sooryavanshi, recently spoke about the Coronavirus pandemic and admitted that she misses working. Read more details.

In a recent interview with a leading news publication, Katrina Kaif spoke about how people have different ways to deal with the restlessness that comes with a pandemic situation. Adding to the same, Katrina Kaif mentioned that she misses being on sets. However, Katrina revealed that she understands how the world needs to fight the pandemic together. Furthermore, Katrina Kaif went on to reveal her lockdown routine and revealed that she does her household chores, works on her beauty brand, reads and workouts in a day to keep herself occupied.

Speaking about dealing with anxiety amid the lockdown, Katrina expressed that anxiety is a serious issue and suggested that everyone needs to keep calm, meditate or perform yoga, and think of the brighter side. Adding to the same, Katrina revealed that one should think about the days to come after this phase and how to not repeat the mistakes people have been making towards the environment. The actor mentioned that she has resorted to meditating, doing yoga, or watching a movie or a show that cheers her up.

Katrina does her bit

Following co-star Salman Khan's footsteps, Katrina Kaif recently took to her Instagram handle to pledge ger support to the daily wage earners of Maharashtra and also announced her new collaboration. Katrina, through her brand Kay Beauty, has partnered with De'Haat Foundation to aid the workers hit by the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to her Instagram handle to speak about the same, Katrina revealed that it has been a difficult month but it was amazing to see the efforts people are making to overcome this pandemic.

Meanwhile, Katrina is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of releases lined up for the coming year. Katrina is currently gearing for her next cop-drama, Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India. Reportedly, Katrina will also be seen in the awaited sequel, Bang Bang Reloaded.

