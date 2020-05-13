Katrina Kaif Flaunts Different Talents, Motivates Fans Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Social media has witnessed many Bollywood celebs motivating fans to use lockdown in a productive way. One such diva is Katrina Kaif. Time and again the actor was seen motivating fans towards pursuing new hobbies and fitness. Not only that, but Katrina Kaif also set examples about distributing household chores on social media. Check out Katrina Kaif’s videos here.

Cooking

In this video, Katrina Kaif can be seen cooking. The diva can be seen dressed in a denim dungaree which she topped over a white top. The actor can be seen slicing cheese with the help of a knife. Have a look at Katrina Kaif cooking here:

Sweeping

Here, the actor is seen sweeping her house. The video begins with her sister saying “We are all doing our part” twice. Katrina Kaif can be seen cleaning her house wearing checkered shorts and baby blue top. The video later sees Katrina Kaif playing cricket with the broom. Check it out here:

Cleaning dishes

This video sees Katrina Kaif cleaning dirty dishes. Katrina kaif can be seen saying how her house helpers are also practising social distancing and hence Katrina’s family decided to take turns to wash the utensils. In the video, the diva can also be seen giving tips about saving water.

Workout

Katrina Kaif was seen motivating fans for working out at home amid coronavirus lockdown. This video features Katrina dresses in a navy blue athleisure. The diva shared her warmup routine with her fans. The star can be seen performing different types of squats. The video motivated many to workout at home.

Pursuing new hobbies

Here, the Bharat actor can be seen pursuing a new hobby. Katrina Kaif can be seen playing guitar dressed in a white ensemble. Although the video has no sound, the diva promised that she will post a video soon. Check out Katrina Kaif playing guitar here:

