Hrithik & Katrina's 'Bang Bang' Shooting Location Includes Delhi, Greece, Shimla & More

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif are Bollywood actors are one of the favourite on-screen couples that the viewers love. Apart from being phenomenal actors, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif are power-packed dancers as well. The duo worked together in the film Bang Bang! and gave a semi-hit at the box-office, according to Box Office India.

Bang Bang cast included Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Danny Denzongpa, Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Shergill, Deepti Naval and others in pivotal roles.

Bollywood movie Bang Bang was a remake of American comedy film Knight and Day and was directed by Siddharth Anand. The story of the film is about Harleen (Katrina Kaif) who is a bank receptionist and how her life takes a turn when she meets Rajveer Nanda. Bang Bang shooting location reportedly includes locations like Prague, Phuket, Greece, US, Shimla, Manali, Delhi and Mumbai. Take a look at some of the videos where the Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's movie Bang Bang was shot.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan’s Songs From 'Bang Bang' To Add To Your Lockdown Workout Playlist

'Bang Bang' shooting location

Delhi

Bang Bang was released in 2014, but when the movie was being shot in Delhi, there was reportedly actually an Indo-Pak cricket match going on in East Delhi. They shot near the Mayur Vihar Extn Metro station where they were shooting for a few days. Here is a video showing the glimpse of the heavy action sequence that was shot in Delhi under the assistance of Hollywood action consultant Andy Armstrong.

Manali

There is a place in Manali that became famous because of the film. The Manali bridge where most of the scenes were shot is now a grand tourist attraction. The bridge was later named Bang Bang Point.

ALSO READ| Mulan To Make A Direct-to-digital Release On Disney+, But At A Cost

Shimla

Bang Bang shooting location reportedly included the area named Ritz, Mall Road, Kufri and Lakker Bazar in Shimla. The fight scene from the movie was shot amongst the snow-clad Shimla locations during the winters. Take a look.

Santorini, Greece

All three songs of the film Bang Bang was shot in the Mediterranean region. The song Meherbaan was shot in Santorini, Greece. One can take the whole tourist view of Santorini through this music video from Bang Bang. Take a look.

Dubai

Hrithik Roshan could be seen driving an F1 car in Dubai streets in this video from Bang Bang shooting location. The scene was shot amidst the busy Dubai streets where the scene showcases a chase scene. Take a look.

Prague

Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif could be seen that after they escape from that unknown island they reach an area where they are kept under surveillance. In the scene tells that they can't stay at one location for much time. After Prague, the Santorini, Greece scene pops up when Katrina's start dreaming about themselves as a couple.

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif's 'Bang Bang': Making Of The Bike Chase Sequence | WATCH

'Bang Bang' reviews

Bang Bang's teaser got 2.33 million views within 1 day on YouTube. At the time, it became the most-watched teaser ever in the history of Bollywood. This is the first film that had flyboarding stunt in a Bollywood film. Hrithik Roshan became the first actor to do a flyboarding stunt in Bang Bang. He also learnt his skills a few days before the shoot. The movie garnered a box office collection of 1.4 billion rupees (total net gross).

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Aced The Role Of Rajveer After Ranbir Declined It For The Movie 'Bang Bang'

Promo Image courtesy: A still from the movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.