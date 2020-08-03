Katrina Kaif Or Athiya Shetty: Who Styled Traditional Lehenga Better? See Pictures

Trends may come and go but lehengas are a piece of traditional clothing that is timeless and will never lose its value. Over the years, the styling of legangas has seen a drastic change. This ethnic ensemble comes it various forms, from pleated to embroidered. Previously Bollywood celebs, Katrina Kaif and Athiya Shetty were seen donning a white lehenga. Have a look at how both of them styled their looks.

Katrina Kaif

Instead of opting for a typical traditional lehenga, Katrina Kaif was seen wearing a modernised version of this traditional piece. The blouse appears to be like a printed crop top with graphic printed in black on it. The lehenga features “Everything” imprinted on it in bold around the waist. The flowy lehenga is paired with matching dupatta which has floral printed borders.

Katrina Kaif accessorised her look with statement jhumkaas and bracelets. Bindi on her forehead, her makeup was kept simple yet elegant. Sleek hair left open completed this look of the star.

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif's Reel Video Is All About Twinning & Quarantine Life With Isabelle; Watch

Athiya Shetty

Unlike Katrina, Athiya Shetty was dressed in a traditional lehenga. The V-neck blouse features a plunging neckline. The flowy lehenga was paired with matching dupatta featuring floral embroidery work done all over it.

Athiya Shetty accessorised her look with an emerald green neckpiece and choker necklace. Smoky eye makeup and nude lips rounded off her makeup. Hair tied in bun with strands left loose to caress her cheeks completed Athiya Shetty’s look.

ALSO READ| Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif Add Exciting Twist To Their Insta Videos With Reels | Watch

Professional front

On the work front, Katrina last feature in Bharat alongside Salman Khan. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty directed action flick Sooryavanshi. It is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

The plot of the movie revolves around the life of DCP Veer Sooryavasnhi, who is the chief of the Anti-Terrorism squad in India. The release date of the movie has been postponed amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ| 'Didn't Feel Over-shadowed By Katrina Kaif In Bharat', Says Disha Patani

On the other hand, Athiya last featured in Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Debamitra Biswal, the comedy-drama essays a hilarious story of a 36-year-old jobless man Pushpendar who is trying to find a wife. His beautiful neighbour agrees to marry him, on one condition that she wants to settle abroad.

ALSO READ| Disha Patani Was Disappointed As She Could Not Share Screen With Katrina Kaif In 'Bharat'

(Promo Image Source: Katrina Kaif & Athiya Shetty Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.