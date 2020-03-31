Saif Ali Khan's Movies With Katrina Kaif That You Can Watch On Netflix

Saif Ali Khan has been apart of the Hindi film industry for over two decades now and has been part of several unforgettable films. Pataudi has two major releases earlier this year in the month of January and that included, Tanhaji: The Unsung warrior which featured Ajay Devgn and Kajol in prominent roles. He also essayed the lead role in Jawaani Jaaneman featuring alongside Tabu and debutant Alaya F.

Saif Ali Khan's movies including Race 2, Dil Chahta Hai, Baazaar and many more are available across several OTT platforms including Netflix. Khan has worked in a total of three movies with Katrina Kaif and all three have bagged their spaces on Netflix. With all that said now, here are Saif Ali Khan's movies on Netflix that also star Katrina Kaif:

Saif Ali Khan movies with Katrina Kaif to watch on Netflix

Race (2008)

The action-thriller released in 2008 features Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Akshaye Khanna, and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles. Helmed by Abbas-Mustan, the flick explores the idea of 'Everything is fair in love and war', as two brothers become enemies. The action-thriller flick was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies.

Bombay Talkies (2013)

This movie comprises of several films directed by Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Anurag Kashyap. It consists of four short films. Katrina Kaif made a cameo appearance in the movie as herself. Saif Ali Khan also made a special appearance in the movie during the song Apna Bombay Talkies. The short stories of the movie describe how movies have an influence on the lives of people.

Phantom (2015)

Featuring Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, and Rajesh Tailang in prominent roles, Phantom is helmed by Kabir Khan. The movie revolves around the story of a man named Daniyal, who is a disgraced Indian soldier and Nawaz, who works for an American security agency. The two face many trials and tribulations in the process of aiming to kill the suspects of the 26/11 attacks.

