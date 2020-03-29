Katrina Kaif's Expensive Home Collection Will Leave You In Shock

Katrina Kaif is a half British and a half Indian supermodel and Bollywood actor who has completed over 16 years in the Hindi film industry. In the time she has spent working in Bollywood, she has worked with stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan. Katrina Kaif is also one of the most famous personalities in the Hindi film industry. Well, acting is not the only work Katrina does. Today Katrina also owns a beauty brand called as Kay by Katrina. Katrina Kaif’s net worth is a lot and she also owns many expensive things. One of her most valued possessions is the expensive home she owns in India and abroad. Here is a list of houses that Katrina Kaif owns.

Katrina Kaif’s homes

Katrina Kaif’s penthouse in Bandra

Katrina Kaif has been living in Bombay for over a decade now and owns many houses in Mumbai. Her first house on this list is a penthouse apartment with a mesmerising sea-face view in Bandra. This house has a great view and is very close to the houses of stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others. Take a look at one picture Katrina Kaif has shared of her house.

Katrina Kaif’s apartment in Lokhandwala

Well, Katrina Kaif also owns a residential flat in the famous neighbourhood of Lokhandwala. It is reported that Katrina Kaif is a big investor in real estate and owns a lot of flats in Mumbai. It is reported that her apartment in Lokhandwala costs about ₹17 crores.

Katrina Kaif’s apartment house in Bandra

Katrina Kaif also owns a 3BHK flat in Bandra. This just goes to show that she likes to own different real estate. It was reported that the worth of this 3BHK flat is about ₹8.2 crores.

Katrina Kaif’s bungalow at Hampstead, London

As it is a known fact that Katrina’s father is a British national of Kashmiri Indian descent. This led Katrina to buy a house in the town she grew up in. It is reported that Katrina owns a ₹7.2 bungalow in Hampstead, London.

