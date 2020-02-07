Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Katrina Kaif, Says Love Is The 'best Feeling'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the news after rumours of the two actors dating each other did the rounds. They were spotted together on multiple occasions like a birthday of their common friend as well as a Diwali party. While none of them has confirmed about the romance, netizens have been making assumptions about their relationship status. Vicky Kaushal has finally broken his silence about the dating rumours.

Vicky Kaushal talks about Katrina

OMG OMG OMG It was a date! pic.twitter.com/BfqwZFKVKR — Katky (@Uhruhruhruh) November 13, 2019

Vicky Kaushal reportedly told a news portal that he cannot lie and has been very open about his personal life. He reportedly feels that there is no scope for clarification. Vicky Kaushal also reportedly stated that he believes that if he gave any statement on the rumours, the discussions will not only heat up, but they will eventually result in an altered version. However, he maintained that there is no story to tell in the issue.

The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor stated that love is the ‘best feeling’. Rumours of the two dating emerged after the actor confessed that he has a crush on the Bharat actor. These claims were, however, rubbished by Neha Dhupia who claimed that there was no truth in these reports. Fans claim that the way Vicky Kaushal reacted on Koffee with Karan was proof of his feelings for her. While there were rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif being cast in a film together, there has been no confirmation on the same.

About Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal shared a still from his upcoming film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship on his social media account. Along with the actor, Bala star Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in the film. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is directed as well as written by Bhanu Pratap Singh, while Karan Johar is producing the movie. The horror film is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

