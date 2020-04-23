Katrina Kaif's Films That Failed To Work At The Box Office; See List

Katrina Kaif is one of the actors who has come a long way since she started her career in Bollywood. She is now a mainstream actor with some films that have whopping box office collections. Yet there are some of her movies that tanked on box office. Here's looking at some of the movies of Katrina Kaif that failed on box-office.

Katrina Kaif movies that tanked on Box-Office

Thugs of Hindostan

The multi-starrer film based in the period when Britishers ruled India. Vijay Krishna Acharya has directed the film under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film made Rs 2,45,08,75,000 from the worldwide gross collection, which was low considering the production cost of the film being sky high along with a stellar cast of actors in it. Box-office gave the flop verdict to the film. The movie featured stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Jagga Jasoos

A comedy-drama film that stars the enormous talented crew like Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the pivotal role tanked on Box-office of India. The worldwide collection of the movie was Rs 86,85,72,500. The plot of the film is about a curious and shy young boy whose father suddenly disappears. Feeling abandoned he tried to search his father thorough the film.

Boom

Kaizad Gustad directed Boom was released in September 2003. The movie was based on a prestigious diamond fashion show goes wrong and, inadvertently, they become embroiled in a jewellery heist. The film featured the multi stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Javed Jaffrey, Jackie Shroff. Katrina Kaif acted as one of the models in the film. The film’s worldwide collection was Rs 11,05,81,250.

Fitoor

Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapoor featured in the movie Fitoor which is based on a Kashmiri boy who fell in love in his teens with a sophisticated girl coming from a rich family. The film earned Rs 39,78,25,000 at the box-office and the film was as a disaster in terms of collections.

