The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Katrina Kaif Is All Hearts For Taimur Ali Khan’s Easter Bunny Photos

Bollywood News

Katrina Kaif recently dropped a heartfelt comment under Kareena Kapoor Khan's post of son Taimur Ali Khan posing as the Easter Bunny. Read more.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
katrina kaif

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently started using Instagram and has been posting a number of photos since then. Be it candid photos or glamorous ones, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be evidently seen having fun using the social media platform. This time around, the Good Newwz actor posted an adorable photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan sporting a bunny makeup on account of Easter. The photo was loved a lot by fans, and actor Katrina Kaif also dropped a heartfelt comment on the post. Check it out below:

Also read: I will be a good mother, says Katrina Kaif; cites an example of her own mother

Katrina Kaif's comment on Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo

Katrina Kaif posted adorable heart emoticons under Kareena Kapoor Khan's Easter post featuring Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Taimur could be seen sporting a pair of Kurta-Pyjama as he posed for a photograph with father Saif Ali Khan. Kareena Kaif also urged her fans to stay indoors and safe due to the Coronavirus pandemic. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

 

katrina ka

With the Coronavirus lockdown implemented across the country, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing a number of photos on her social media. The actor has also been proactively sharing messages with her captions on Instagram for fans and urging them to stay indoors. Check it out below:

Also read: Katrina Kaif's memorable BTS pictures from the sets of her movies

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and others who nailed their quarantine outfits this week

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Also read: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan share a "sweet" secret, Mini Mathur divulges details

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Also read: From Kareena Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Unmissable Instagram Posts By B-town Celebs This Week

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Andhra Pradesh
AP: GVMC COMMISSIONER SETS EXAMPLE
Anupam Kher shares sweet anecdote with veteran actor-director on birthday, can you guess?
KHER'S LOVELY WISH FOR KAUSHIK
After 'Tintin's role during Boris Johnson's COVID-19 recovery, official fan page reacts
TINTIN HELPED BORIS JOHNSON
Imran Khan
IMRAN KHAN SEEKS DEBT RELIEF
Manoj Tiwari
MANOJ TIWARI HITS BACK AT SIBAL
Kamal Haasan
KAMAL HAASAN QUESTIONS PALANISWAMI