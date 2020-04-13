Katrina Kaif Is All Hearts For Taimur Ali Khan’s Easter Bunny Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently started using Instagram and has been posting a number of photos since then. Be it candid photos or glamorous ones, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be evidently seen having fun using the social media platform. This time around, the Good Newwz actor posted an adorable photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan sporting a bunny makeup on account of Easter. The photo was loved a lot by fans, and actor Katrina Kaif also dropped a heartfelt comment on the post. Check it out below:

Katrina Kaif's comment on Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo

Katrina Kaif posted adorable heart emoticons under Kareena Kapoor Khan's Easter post featuring Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Taimur could be seen sporting a pair of Kurta-Pyjama as he posed for a photograph with father Saif Ali Khan. Kareena Kaif also urged her fans to stay indoors and safe due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

With the Coronavirus lockdown implemented across the country, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing a number of photos on her social media. The actor has also been proactively sharing messages with her captions on Instagram for fans and urging them to stay indoors. Check it out below:

