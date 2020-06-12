Katrina Kaif And Nick Jonas Show How To Pull Off That Beige Outfit Look: See Pic

Celebrities are some of the most influential people. They often inspire people with the lifestyle that they live with or other luxury items. In terms of fashion too, celebrities often tend to start a new trend with their outfits. Actor Katrina Kaif was spotted in a beige jumpsuit while promoting her movie Zero. On the other hand, Nick Jonas too wore a strikingly similar outfit while he made a public appearance in India. Take a look at their outfits to know who pulled out the outfit better:

Katrina Kaif and Nick Jonas: Who's beige outfit will you pick for an outing?

For Men

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Katrina Kaif & Sisters Are All Smiles In This Adorable Photo

Source: Team PC/Instagram

After Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding, they made their first public appearance in India. While PC wore a beautiful green saree, Nick Jonas opted for a beige outfit. Nick Jonas wore a pair of beige trousers and a similar coloured jacket. He wore a white t-shirt and topped it with his beige jacket.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif Starrer 'Bang Bang!' Is Treat For The Eyes; Here's Why

To complete his entire look, he wore a pair of white sneakers and sunglasses. You can also give your outfit a twist by pairing your pants with a dark coloured jacket like a black one of a blue one. Beige pants are perfect to wear with a pair of white t-shirt or a black t-shirt.

For Women

Source: Bollywood Exclusive/YouTube

Katrina Kaif was spotted in a similar outfit for one of her movie promotions. The actor looked gorgeous in her beige jumpsuit and wore a belt outfit around her waist. With no accessories to go with her outfit, Katrina Kaif completed her entire look with a pair of black shoes. Parting her hair at the side and letting it lose, Katrina Kaif opted for a minimal makeup look. If at all, you do own a beige outfit, you can either pair it with a black belt or a brown one. Accessorising this outfit with a pair of red shoes can also be an option you could opt for. These kinds of outfits are perfect to wear for a trek or a full-day outing with your friends.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Onscreen Chemistry With Katrina Kaif & Preity Zinta - Which Is Better?

Also Read: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan And Sunny Leone Would Get Along Like A House On Fire, Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.