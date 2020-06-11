Unseen Pic Of The Day: Katrina Kaif & Sisters Are All Smiles In This Adorable Photo

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has made a place for herself in the industry with her hard work and passion. However, when she made her debut in Bollywood, filmmakers were skeptical to cast her in movies and reason being her accent and diction. Katrina Kaif was born in Hong Kong and her father is a British businessman of Kashmiri descent. The Bollywood diva has seven siblings, speaking of which, an old picture of the Kaif sisters has now surfaced on the internet.

The Kaif sisters

The picture that is doing rounds on social media sees Katrina Kaif striking a pose with her sisters. The sisters can be seen following a colour theme. While Katrina and her sister Natasha can be seen following a peach colour theme. On the other hand, the other two sisters Melisa and Isabella can be seen following a grey theme. All four of them are all smiles in the photograph.

As soon as the picture surfaced on the internet it left Katrina Kaif’s fans in a frenzy. While some are calling them beautiful, others are praising the picture with emoticons. Have a look at how fans are reacting on the picture here:

Meanwhile, amid coronavirus pandemic, Katrina Kaif is quarantining with her sister Isabella. Both the sisters can be seen spending quality time with each other. From cooking to cleaning, Katrina Kaif is having a gala time with her. One of her recent Instagram post showcases both the sisters baking pancakes on the occasion of World Sibling Day. Another picture, sees Katrina striking a pose with her sister while enjoying on a Saturday.

What is next in store for Katrina Kaif?

Katrina Kaif will be next seen on the silver screen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty directed action movie Sooryavanshi. It is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, who is the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Initially, the movie was scheduled to release on March 24, 2020. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the release date has been postponed. The new release date has not been announced officially by the makers.

