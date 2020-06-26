Katrina Kaif Or Mira Kapoor: Who Pulled Off Ruffled Off-shoulder Top Better?

Bollywood divas often grab attention with their stunning voguish outfits. From acing traditional, formal, sporty, off-duty to fusion attires, celebrities boldly experiment with their clothes and try out the latest fashion trends. They are accustomed to making heads turn with their fashionable looks and inspiring the new styles in the industry.

Bollywood actors know how to make heads turn at major red carpet events. They steal the show with their fashionable looks and set trends. To stay up to the mark in the fashion world, we have shared photos of Katrina Kaif and Mira Kapoor in the ruffled off-shoulder top. Check out their pictures:

Katrina Kaif's photos

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif grabbed massive attention with her stylish public appearances while promoting her comedy movie Jagga Jasoos. In one of them, the actor paired a ruffled shoulder top with casual jeans. Her Rosie Assoulin blue top featuring polka dots match well with the fashionable pants. For a complete look, the actor accessorized her outfit with a pair of statement earrings and dainty bracelets. Katrina Kaif also wore white sneakers by Alberto Torresi to match with her top. She opted for a minimal makeup look and sported soft waves to frame her face.

Katrina Kaif in a Rosie Assoulin 'Bearded Iris' diamond print ruffle top on the sets of Saregama Lil' Champs pic.twitter.com/BuLXld1Tkz — Katrina Kaif Style (@KatrinaKStyle) June 27, 2017

Mira Kapoor's photos

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor donned a similar look while attending a parenting book launch. She opted for a breezy and summery top by Fancy pants the Store. Kapoor stope the show with her ruffled and off-shoulder top. It also featured bow details and cut out in the front. She teamed up the ruffled top with a pair of basic blue rugged jeans. Mira Kapoor accessorized her outfit by donning statement earrings by Out House jewellery and grey furry block heels for a complete look.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming movies

On the work front, Katrina Kaif last featured in Bharat alongside Salman Khan in the lead roles. She also marked a brief appearance in the Angrezi Medium song. She will now star in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The action movie is the fourth installment of Shetty’s Police Universe. The Rohit Shetty-directorial also stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Vivan Bhatena, and Javed Jaffrey in supporting roles. Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi will showcase Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprising their roles of Singham and Simmba from the previous movies of the franchise.

