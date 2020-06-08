Katrina Kaif Or Taapsee Pannu: Who Slayed The Red Boho Top Better?

Katrina Kaif has time and again aced when it comes to films and fashion. The actor has showcased her dedication towards fitness and films. Kaif's fashion has also been adopted by many fans. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu is no less popular amongst her fans. The actor has given her fans some thought-provoking films and is often seen eclectic fashion. Listed below are Katrina Kaif and Taapsee Pannu's pictures donning the same red boho top.

Katrina Kaif and Taapsee Pannu's red top

Taapsee Pannu has often won the hearts of many fans with her films. She has also showcased her chic yet quirky sense in fashion. Taapsee's look in the post above showcases her love for cool and comfortable clothes. The actor donned a chic Indian printed red top with a quirky border. The actor paired the red top with beige pants. Pannu also enhanced her look with her nude makeup and twin braided hairstyle. She wore brown shoes to complete her look. Pannu has often also been seen in flowy gowns, mini skirts, sarees, and more.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in the film Thappad. She will next be seen in a series of other films. Pannu will next be seen in the films Haseen Dillruba, Womaniya, Rashami Rocket, Tadka, and more. The actor has in a short span won the hearts of masses and has landed some great films in her kitty.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif slayed the same look with her eclectic style. The actor donned a chic Indian printed red top with a quirky border. The actor paired the red top with dark blue flared pants. Kaif also enhanced her look with her nude makeup and pin-straight hair. She wore white shoes and added black shades to complete her look. Katrina has often also been seen in flowy gowns, mini skirts, sarees, and more.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film has been highly awaited by most fans. Kaif is to star alongside Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in the action flick.

