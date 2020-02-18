Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Celebs Who Played Moms On Screen But Are Not Parents Yet

Bollywood actresses are breaking stereotypes and several of them have made bold choices. Here are a few Bollywood stars who played a mother on screen but are not one in real life.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar. Both the actors played parents to two kids. Chopra played a protective mother of Aisha who is suffering from a rare genetic disease. The film hit the screens in 2019 and also marked PeeCee's comeback to Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone played the character of Mastani in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Bajirao Mastani. Both Ranveer Singh and Padukone played parents to a young kid named Shamsher Bahadur. Released in 2015, the film received great success at the Box Office.

Katrina Kaif

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, Tiger Zinda Hai was not only an action thriller but also featured the couple as parents to an adorable kid called junior in the film. While the star is yet to get married in real life, she happily played a mother on screen. She also managed to pull some amazing kicks and punches in the thriller.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has played a mother on screen a couple of times. While her character if Jhansi Ki Rani in Manikarnika adopts a son, she also played a mother to one in her latest film, Panga. The film features a hard-working mother, wife and a railway employee who decides to mark her return as a sportsperson.

Kiara Advani

Post her success in Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani returned to the screen with Good Newwz. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, the film was a comedy-drama. The drama revolves around two couples who share the same surname try to get pregnant by IVF and a goof-up happens at the clinic. Although the film focuses mainly on pregnancy, Kiara Advani played a mother.

