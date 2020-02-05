Katrina Kaif Pulls Off Sober Colours With Grace And Elegance, THESE Pics Are A Proof

Katrina Kaif is a fashionista who can pull off any look. Take a look at a few sober coloured outfits that were pulled off by the actor gracefully.

Katrina Kaif in sober coloured outfits

1. Here, Katrina Kaif can be seen dressed in a light pinkish cream coloured saree. The net saree has mirror work done over it. She can be seen wearing a blouse which has heavy embroidery done over it. The actress opted for stone studs.

2. Katrina Kaif is wearing another sober coloured saree here. She is wearing a rose gold colour net saree. The saree has heavy glitter work done over it. It also has sequin threads hanging at the border of the saree. Her makeup has been kept simple and she opted for stone studs to complete the look.

3. Katrina Kaif is wearing a classy dress in this picture. The light pink coloured dress has a long sleeve. The dress fits perfectly and gives out a formal look. She can be seen with her hair open with soft waves. She opted for minimal accessories, just small hoop earrings and a stone ring.

4. Katrina Kaif can be seen pulling off a light peach coloured saree here. The saree has printed design as the border and also a similar belt. The element that stands out in the look is the white jacket. She is wearing a pair of stone jhumkas with the look.

Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif Instagram

