Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif & Hina Khan Define Glamour In White Ethnic Outfits, See Pics

Even though Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have been off the filming radar for quite a while now, they do not fail to make heads turn with their stunning style statements. Sonam's Instagram is a paradise for fans who admire her fashion game. Hina Khan, on the other hand, is majorly followed for her on-point wardrobe. She is also known to rock some experimental looks at ease. Take a look at the time when these stars stunned in white ethnic outfits.

Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif & Hina Khan's white ethnic outfits

Sonam Kapoor

Recently, Sonam Kapoor donned a white glamorous saree for the Amazon Filmfare Awards night. All eyes were on the eye danglers that added more glam to her look. The Zoya Factor actor teamed her outfit with black nail paint. Take a look.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif graced the Umang Awards night in a shimmery white saree. Her outfit was all about mirror work and intricate embellishments. Katrina Kaif's Instagram is all about her love for white outfits. The actor, who is gearing up for her next titled Sooryavanshi, also loves to sport new looks. Check out.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her Bollywood debut film Hacked. Hina Khan is also known for her chic styling and bold looks. The actor had once pulled off a classic white ethnic outfit in a stunning way. Check out her pictures.

(Image courtesy: Hina, Sonam, Katrina Instagram)

