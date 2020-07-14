Katrina Kaif's Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Shares Glimpse Of Them Sweating It Out At Gym

Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala took to her social media and shared a throwback video. In it, she can be seen working out with Katrina at the gym. Yasmin posted the Instagram video as she missed the actor. In her caption, she wrote, "@katrinakaif do you miss me like I miss you? 💕". Check out Katrina Kaif's video below.

In the video, Katrina Kaif can be spotted donning a pink gym tee paired with black three-forth tights. Yasmin Karachiwala can be seen wearing a neon yellow tee and black tights. Both these fitness enthusiasts are doing a weightless workout with the resistance bands. In the background, you can also hear Kenny Loggins' Danger Zone.

Amid lockdown, Katrina Kaif has been quite active on social media. She also has been regularly updating her fans about her workout on Instagram. She has always given the credit of her fitness to gruelling workout regimes, a strict diet and a healthy lifestyle. As per Katrina Kaif's interview with an entertainment portal, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor works out seven days a week and for at least one to three hours.

She further revealed that she likes to challenge herself and this is why she creates her own workout plans. Katrina Kaif also shared that she does pilates and yoga. Cardio, weight training, as well as functional training are also key features of her workout routine. The actor stated that she also likes to indulge herself in a lot of trendy workout routines that include TRX, Bosu Ball, Kettlebells or Power plates.

On the work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat. Here, the star shared screen space with Salman Khan. For her next, Katrina Kaif has been roped in for Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. The film features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. It also stars Ajay Devgn from Singham and Ranveer Singh from Simmba in their cameos. Sooryavanshi was supposed to hit the screens today on March 24, 2020, however, the release of the film was put on hold because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

