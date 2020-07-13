Katrina Kaif Vs Athiya Shetty: Who Styled The Striped Pantsuit Better?

Many Bollywood celebrities have often sported exact similar outfits or styles when stepping out or attending events. Recently, it seems Bollywood beauties, Katrina Kaif and Athiya Shetty sported similar-looking striped pantsuits. However, they made sure to style it differently. Here's a look at the fashion face-off between Katrina and Athiya.

Katrina Kaif

From pretty lehengas to jumpsuits and pantsuits, Katrina Kaif is known to slay any kind of outfit. She was seen sporting the black and white pinstripe pantsuit for a media event. She sported a double-breasted blazer over a black T-Shirt.

Katrina Kaif styled her outfit with black hoop earrings. She also sported a golden chain. She kept her hair tied up in a ponytail with loose tresses adorning her face. Katrina applied minimalistic makeup. While her eyes were done up boldly with black eyeliner, her lipstick was a pinkish nude one.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty, on the other hand, sported a white and navy blue striped pantsuit. Like Katrina, she too sported a double-breasted blazer with a navy blue, lacy top underneath. The pockets are marked with navy blue to add some highlight to the otherwise dual-tone outfit.

Athiya Shetty styled her outfit with gold dangler earrings. She kept her hair open in a wavy style. Her makeup was also minimalistic like Katrina. However, she applied winged eyeliner and pinkish nude lipstick.

Upcoming movies of Katrina Kaif and Athiya Shetty

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the blockbuster film, Bharat. The movie also starred Salman Khan and Disha Patani. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the plot revolves around a man and his journey to uphold the promise he made to his father about protecting his family. Katrina received a lot of commendation from the audience as well as the critics for beautifully essaying the role of Salman's love interest in the movie.

For the upcoming months, Katrina Kaif had Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi in her kitty. The movie starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role of an anti-terrorist agent who is out to battle evil and protect the country. Sooryavanshi was supposed to release on March 24, 2020 but got stalled due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with Hero in 2015. The movie also marked the debut of Sooraj Pancholi and cast Tigmanshu Dhulia in an important role. She is just three films old. She next starred in Mubarakan which saw Arjun Kapoor in a double role. The movie also stored Ileana D'Cruz and Anil Kapoor. Her last movie on the silver screen is Motichoor Chaknachoor which released in 2019 and also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Image credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram, Athiya Shetty Instagram

