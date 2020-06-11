Katrina Kaif's Story Of How She Got Cast In Bharat Shows That Working Out Pays- Literally

Katrina Kaif has been working in Bollywood for more than a decade and her career graph is truly stunning. Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film Bharat. But Kaif found herself in this Salman Khan-starrer film in unusual circumstances. In an interview, Katrina revealed how she got to know she'd be in Bharat while working out on a treadmill.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has come a long way since she marked her debut in the entertainment industry. She has been working in the industry for more than a decade and since then has delivered several box-office hits. Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film Bharat opposite her close friend Salman Khan.

Although Bharat did not work wonders at the box office like other Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan films, it does have a lot of interesting behind-the-scenes stories. One of the most interesting stories among all of them is how Katrina Kaif got cast for the role of Kumud. In an interview with a media portal, Kaif admitted that after working in the industry for more than a decade, she wants to take up more challenging roles.

So while talking about her role as Kumud in Bharat, Katrina Kaif revealed that she got the role while she was exercising on a treadmill. She recalled that as she was exercising, Ali Abbas Zafar gave her a call and told her that she has been chosen as the female lead. Katrina said that she thought that Ali was joking since the shoot was about to start within a few days.

Katrina Kaif received the call after Priyanka Chopra, who was cast in the role up till that point, pulled out on account of her then-impending marriage to Nick Jonas

But Katrina Kaif reportedly had a change of heart when she read the script and ended up loving it. While talking about her role, Katrina said that she found it challenging and felt that her character was pivotal in many ways. She also said that she had a fantastic experience while shooting Bharat.

Apart from talking about her role in Bharat, Katrina Kaif also discussed the need for female-centric films in Bollywood. She said that big commercial filmmakers need to have a female lead or female-centric films. Katrina Kaif also revealed that she has discussed this issue with ZNMD director Zoya Akhtar and other friends.

