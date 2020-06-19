Katrina Kaif Reveals Catchiest Bollywood Song According To Her

Katrina Kaif has time and again impressed fans with her stellar performances in movies. Some of her most memorable performances in films include Raajneeti, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang!, Namastey London, and several others. Apart from her work in films, she is also known for her fashion sense and style. The actor is an avid social media user and has a massive fan following on her social media platforms.

Be it for her fashion looks, her throwback pictures, or just the way she has been doing chores at her house, the actor always keeps her fans updated on her daily activities. Many celebrities are staying in touch with their fans through social media platforms. In one of the interactive sessions held on Google, Kaif revealed the catchiest Bollywood song, according to her. Read on to know more details:

Katrina Kaif reveals the catchiest song in Bollywood

The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor revealed that Slow Motion is the catchiest Bollywood song. The actor said that she thinks Slow Motion is the catchiest Bollywood song because the soundtrack has got a great beat and is fun-loving. Her response created quite a buzz on the internet.

Check out Katrina Kaif's post on Google

Slow Motion is the soundtrack from the movie, Bharat. Slow Motion is the very first song from the movie that became a massive success. The performance by Disha Patani and Salman Khan in the song is a great treat for the viewers. The music video shows Salman Khan's character during his youth days and it is set during the 1980's era. It also showcases some of the most talented dancers from Russia and all over Europe. The music video grabbed attention for various reasons including the action-sequences, the costumes worn by the actors and the energetic beats.

Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, features Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in prominent roles. Along with the storyline, the movie also bagged huge attention for its songs. Aithey Aa was yet another song that grabbed massive attention. The movie was one of Salman Khan's biggest openings to date.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat and making a special appearance in Angrezi Medium. The actor will next be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The movie will also feature Ajay Devgn.

