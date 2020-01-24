Katrina Kaif Supports Vicky Kaushal's Brother, Sunny Kaushal At Screening

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been making headlines with the rumours of dating each other. Katrina was recently seen supporting Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal for his upcoming series. Read to know more.

Katrina Kaif supporting Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal appears in Amazon Prime’s show, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi ke liye. Recently a special screening of the same was held and several celebrities were seen. Among them was Katrina Kaif who caught all the limelight.

Vicky Kaushal was also present at the screening and to support his brother. However, Katrina and Vicky were not seen together at the event. Take a look at the video.

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal’s parents were also present at the screening. Katrina Kaif is friends with Kabir Khan, who is the creator and director of the series, so speculations were also rife that she might be there to support him. Vicky praised Sunny and showed his support in his recent post on his social media handle.

Earlier in an interview, Sunny Kaushal has mentioned that he had a crush on of one his brother’s girlfriend. He said that he did not know that they were dating and found that out later. Sunny stated that he never told Vicky about his feelings.

The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye is a web television series based on true events about the men and women in the Indian National Army (INA) led by Subhash Chandra Bose. It stars Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari in lead along with others. The series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 24, 2020.

