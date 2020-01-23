Katrina Kaif Looks Elegant As A Bride In These Latest BTS Pictures Shared By Her

Katrina Kaif is an active social media user. She is often seen sharing pictures and videos of her professional projects on Instagram. The actor debuted on Instagram in 2017 and since then has garnered a massive fan following of 31.5 Million.

Katrina Kaif's Rumoured Relationships And Dating History, Read

Katrina recently took to Instagram to share behind the scenes photos. In the series of pictures, Katrina Kaif is seen wearing a full bridal costume and jewellery. She’s seen sitting at the table with her crew and enjoying a game of cards. The actor looked gorgeous in a bridal costume and was visibly happy having fun on sets. She captioned the pictures as, “on set shenanigans”.

Katrina Kaif's Most Stunning Sequins Looks That You Must Check Out

Katrina Kaif is considered as one of the prominent actors of today with an immense knowledge of fashion and beauty. Her fans were happy about her performance in movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero, Singh Is King, Bharat to Bang Bang, Dhoom 3 among others. She will be seen in Rohit Shetty's next Sooryavanshi.

Katrina Kaif Is One Of The Fittest Stars; Take A Look At Her Instagram Posts For Proof

Recently Katrina had also shared a behind the scenes picture from the sets of her next film Sooryavanshi. In the picture Katrina, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty were seen having a light moment on the sets of Sooryavanshi. The actor looked radiant in a blue saree.

Katrina Kaif Slays The Style Game In THESE Bright Yellow Outfits!

The film stars Katrina alongside Akshay Kumar and it is being directed by Rohit Shetty. The film reunites Akshay and Katrina after a huge gap and also marks her first film with Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty’s fourth and latest addition in his cop universe that started with Singham in 2011 with Ajay Devgn in the lead. Post Singham, Shetty came up with Singham Returns in 2014 and Simmba in 2018 that had Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.