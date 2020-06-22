Katrina Kaif Shares A Happy Pic After 7 Days; Fans Say 'Missed You'

Katrina Kaif shared a happy picture of herself on her Instagram handle in the wee hours of the day. As seen in the photos, Katrina Kaif looks as pretty as ever as she poses for the camera on her terrace. Not to miss how Kaif's quirky sneakers compliment her look.

Katrina Kaif's Instagram post garnered a lot of attention on the internet as the Tiger Zinda Hai actor posted a picture after a break of 7 days. Fans of the actor went on to comment that they missed Katrina Kaif. A user wrote, "miss you lovely." Another fan said, "Missed you gorgeous." Many simply dropped hearts on Katrina Kaif's photos, whereas many talked about the actor's physique and wrote, "body goals."

Here's Katrina Kaif's post

Also Read | Katrina Kaif reveals catchiest Bollywood song according to her

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the 2019 film, Bharat opposite Salman Khan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar, the movie was well-received by the audience. As per reports, Bharat film earned â‚¹42.30 crores on its first day, becoming Khan's biggest opening day release.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez And Katrina Kaif In Yellow Off-shoulder Dresses: Who Wore It Better?

What's next for Katrina Kaif?

Katrina Kaif has a slew of releases lined up in her kitty for 2020-21. Katrina is currently gearing for her upcoming cop-drama, Sooryavanshi along with an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn among others. The much-anticipated flick is directed by Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India. The trailer launch event of Sooryavanshi had created quite a stir amongst fans. The actors' off-screen camaraderie won the internet in no time.

If reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the sequel of Bang Bang, titled Bang Bang Reloaded. As per reports, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the third installment of Salman's hit franchise, Ek Tha Tiger too. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the shoot of the films was reportedly brought to a halt. Moreover, the makers of the movies have not unveiled further information about the projects and no official date of the films' release has been declared.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif's Best Scenes From The Film 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya'

Also Read | Deepika padukone or Katrina Kaif; who pulled off the extravagant outfit better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.