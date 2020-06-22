Jacqueline Fernandez And Katrina Kaif In Yellow Off-shoulder Dresses: Who Wore It Better?

Jacqueline Fernandez kickstarted her career in Bollywood with Aladin and has carved a niche for herself in the industry in a very short span of time. Known for films like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race, Kick, Housefull 3, and Judwaa, Jacqueline has always been at the centre of attention due to her dancing and style sense. She is often looked up by many of her followers with regard to apparel choices. In the same way, Katrina Kaif is also one of the top Bollywood actors who rose to fame in a short amount of time. Known for her dancing and her natural sense of style, many women followers look up to her for fashion choices. Take a look at the time when both the actors sported a similar yellow off-shoulder dress.

Jacqueline Fernandez's bright summer yellow dress

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted wearing a bodycon dress with statement sleeves. Her bright yellow dress had a net design and shimmery patches all over the dress. Jacqueline is known for making head turns due to her exceptional fashion choices. This yellow outfit completely seems apt for a summery dress. She accessorized her outfit by adding a small brown clutch as well as transparent heels to complete her yellow outfit. For this look, Jacqueline was styled by Chandini Whabi while her makeup and hairstyle were done by Shaan Muttathil.

Katrina kaif's lemon yellow dress

Katrina Kaif wore a fitting lemon yellow dress for the launch of her own beauty brand. She looked all formal in her sleek off-shoulder dress which looked perfectly apt for the occasion. She kept her hair groomed in a simple side-parted way while wearing matching earrings to complete the look. Her picture was clicked by well-known photographer Taras Taraporvala at the event where she announced her collaboration with Nykaa.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in an action thriller movie directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. Jacqueline would start opposite John Abraham for the second time after appearing together in Dishoom. The movie is slated to release on August 14th. Katrina Kaif will next be seen Sooryavanshi helmed by the popular action-comedy director Rohit Shetty.

Promo Image courtesy: Instagram

