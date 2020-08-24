Katrina Kaif Looks Beautiful Enjoying Mumbai Rains Over The Weekend

Bharat actor Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, August 23, 2020, to share a lovely picture of her enjoying the rain. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note that defines how much she loves the monsoons. Fans and netizens have been going all gaga on seeing this picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a picture of her enjoying the weather on a rainy day. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose of the camera holding an umbrella in her hand. She can be seen sporting a white hoodie along with white ripped shorts. She completed the look with a black and yellow umbrella and quirky sneakers. She also opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, and natural makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note on how she loves enjoying the rain. She wrote, “When it rains, I share my umbrella. If I have no umbrella, I share the rain.â˜”ï¸ðŸ™‚ – anonymous”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing the picture, fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. The actor received several likes and positive comments on the post from fans and netizens. Some netizens went on to praise the actor for her stunning looks, while some could relate to the actor’s caption on the monsoon. One of the users wrote, “you look lovely in this picture” while the other one said, “loving this post”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | Ishaan Khatter Opens Up About Working With Katrina Kaif, Calls Her A 'glamorous Diva'

Apart from this post, Katrina goes on to share several other pictures, videos, stories, reels, and more on her social media handle. The actor goes on to give glimpses into his personal and professional life. Recently, Katrina shared a picture of her holding a bat and ball. She also revealed through her caption that she misses playing cricket. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Katrina Kaif Says She Has 'nowhere To Go' As She Flaunts Her Camouflage Print Raincoat

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in the much-anticipated movie titled Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles. The film will reportedly begin its filming process post lockdown and is expected for a 2021 release. Apart from Phone Bhoot, she will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles.

Also read | Katrina Kaif Shares Breezy Photos, R. M. Drake Quips 'You Are Our Rainbow'

Also read | Katrina Kaif Misses Playing Cricket; Shares A Candid Picture Of Herself With A Bat & Ball

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.