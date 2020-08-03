Katrina Kaif Says She Has 'nowhere To Go' As She Flaunts Her Camouflage Print Raincoat

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took to her social media handle on Monday to show off her new raincoat. Along with the post, the actor also penned a quirky note about how she’s all dressed up but nowhere to go. However, fans are truly loving Katrina’s new raincoat.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina can be seen all smiles in her new camouflage print raincoat. The actor took a selfie in her house showing off her raincoat. She completed her look with well-done brows and glossy lips. The actor also added an emoji on her pic where one can see a girl wearing yellow rainy wear and holding an umbrella. Along with the post, the actor also left a quirky comment on the post. She wrote, “#alldressedupandnowheretogo”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans went all gaga on seeing Katrina’s new outfit. Netizens went on to praise the actor for her beauty in the picture and also the colour of the raincoat. The pose received several likes and comments. One of the users wrote, “this raincoat with heart struck emojis”. While the other one wrote, “You look so pretty and so does the raincoat”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several other posts on her social media handle. She is often seen giving fans and sneak peek into her personal and professional life. Earlier to this pic, Katrina had taken to her Instagram handle to share a black-and-white photo of herself as she had participated in the campaign to spread messages about female empowerment.

Along with the post she also went on to spread the message of female solidarity. She wrote, “#challengeaccepted so grateful for the inspiration and support from all the women around me. Take a look at the picture below.

On the work front

Katrina was last seen in the 2019 film Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The movie was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it also went on to receive mixed reviews from fans and audiences. The actor will next be seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles. The film will reportedly begin its filming process post lockdown and is expected to release in 2021. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

