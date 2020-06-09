Katrina Kaif Shares A Throwback Video Of Deep Water Dive With Her 'most Incredible Friend'

Katrina Kaif posted a beautiful video on her Instagram recently. In this video, she shared a glimpse of her underwater swimming experience with her most incredible friend. The actor is seen exploring the beautiful scenic view of the underwater as she swims with a giant whale shark.

Katrina Kaif is seen donning a beautiful white monokini as she swims close to the surface with a giant fish keeping a proper distance. The actor captioned the post, “#tb to A beautiful day in the ocean 🌊 with my most incredible friend 🐳”. Fans in huge number commented on her picture praising her for her incredible skills. Hrithik Roshan and Zoya Akhtar also appreciated her for her beautiful video.

Katrina Kaif's throwback picture with BFF

In the recent past, Katrina Kaif shared a major throwback picture which is too cute to miss. In the Instagram post, Katrina Kaif and her best friend and filmmaker Karishma Kohli can be seen posing beside a wall painting of revolutionary Che Guevara. The actor can be seen sporting an off-white printed dress. She also opted for minimal makeup with her hair tied into a ponytail. Meanwhile, Karishma Kohli, on the other hand, can be seen sporting red top with white stripes and blue jeans. She also opted for no makeup and her hair tied into a ponytail. Along with the picture, Katrina also went on to write a sweet message for her best friend. She wrote, “Together forever in this big world, @karishmakohli”.

On the work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan. She will feature in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The two actors will also reportedly recreate Tip Tip Barsa Paani song from Mohra (1994) in the new movie. It is directed by Rohit Shetty.

The movie has been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The film co-stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Vivan Bhatena and Javed Jaffrey. Reportedly, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba from the franchise's previous films. Katrina Kaif is also reported to be working with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phonebooth. However, an official announcement in the regard is still to be made by the makers.

