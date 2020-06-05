Sonam Kapoor Or Katrina Kaif: Who Slayed The Corset Black Outfit Better?

Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have been giving fashion goals ever since they stepped into the Hindi film industry. While Sonam is known for her innovative and experimental looks, Katrina, on the other hand, is known for her elegant style. The two fashionistas never fail to keep their fans impressed with their sartorial choices. Long back, the actors were spotted donning a similar black corset midi dress differently. Take a look and decide who wore it better.

Sonam Kapoor's photos

Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor looked elegant in a full-sleeved black dress with a plunging neckline. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, she teamed the dress with a pair of pointed black heels and accessorised her look with fine jewellery including silver-toned earrings, chain neckpiece, and ring from the label Pipa Bella and by Rhea Kapoor. The diva upped her look with black nail paint. For makeup, she opted for dark brows, smokey eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade. For hair-do, she left her mid-parted highlighted tresses loose and beautifully curled the ends.

Katrina Kaif's photos

Tiger Zinda Hai actor Katrina Kaif opted for a strappy black midi dress with a plunging-neckline, which was from the label Rasario. Katrina's dress featured black stripes on skin-hued fabric at the waist and bodycon skirt. Styled by well-known stylist Tanya Ghavri, she paired her attire with ankle-length strapped black heels. The Sooryavanshi actor went accessory-free and contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. For her makeup, she opted for filled brows, kohled eyes, dark mascara, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. For her hair-do, Katrina let loose her long tresses.

On the work front

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor. The film was based on the novel with the same name which was written by Anuja Chauhan. The film featured Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles. The actor has not revealed much about her upcoming projects. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi which features Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The film's teaser and trailer are already out and the film was also supposed to release in the month of March but due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the film had to be pushed to a later date.

