Hina Khan And Katrina Kaif Look Breathtaking In Cocktail Dresses; See Pics

Hina Khan is an Indian TV actor who is well known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and also Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Ki. She even participated in Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the 1st runner up. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is a leading Bollywood actor who has worked in movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Singh Is King, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Zero, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dhoom 3, etc. Both actors are fashionistas and style icons. Here are instances of them wearing two very different cocktail dresses that you can get inspiration from.

Hina Khan and Katrina Kaif show how to don perfect cocktail dresses

Hina Khan and Katrina Kaif are known to step out in their fashion best at all times. Let's see an instance when the two stars rocked cocktail dresses.

Hina Khan looks breathtaking in the rose coloured cocktail dress. She has paired the beautiful dress with a baby pink stiletto and hoop earrings.

Katrina Kaif looks like a sunshine in this bright yellow coloured cocktail dress. She has added no further accessories to her look except a golden earring. She has let her hair loose.

Both the ladies are looking extremely attractive and were able to carry their outfits with the utmost confidence and grace. These different dresses can give fans inspiration for the different options in cocktail dresses that they can wear. These images are also proof that the two stars can rock every outfit with ease and grace.

