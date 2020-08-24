Katrina Kaif And Anushka Sharma's Throwback Photo Is A Sheer Delight For Their Fans

Fitoor actor Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle on Monday, August 24, 2020, to share an adorable picture of herself along with Anushka Sharma. The duo can be seen having a fun time with each other. Netizens have also gone on to comment on all things nice and is praising the duo for this picture

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared an adorable throwback picture wherein the duo can be seen sitting on the couch and are all smiles. Katrina can be seen sporting a pink top along with black denim. She completed her look with a low ponytail and minimal makeup. Anushka, on the other hand, can be seen donning a pink top along with a salmon pink jacket and blue jeans. She opted for a middle parting hairdo and minimal makeup.

Along with this throwback post, Katrina also penned a sweet note for her co-star. She wrote, “Just felt happy seeing this pic ðŸ“· @anushkasharma”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this picture, Anushka also replied with a sweet note for Katrina. She wrote, “It's because we were fully present & happy in this moment! Shine your brightest always dearest Katrina”. Take a look at Anushka’s note below.

And seems like it is not just Anushka or Katrina who are happy seeing this post. Several fans and netizens went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. They went on to praise the duo for their fun banter in this pic. One of the users wrote, “I don't know but this made my day♥ï¸ Happy watching you happy”. While the other one wrote, “Keep posting like this kay beauty”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About the duo’s equation

Katrina and Anushka share a good bond with each other and it is also quite evident through their social media handle. They often go on to indulge in some social media banter. The duo shared screen space in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero. During several interviews and talk shows, the duo has praised each other for their hard work and kind gestures.

On the work front

Katrina will be seen in the upcoming film titled Phone Bhoot. She will be seen sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles. The movie is said to begin its filming process post lockdown and is expected for a 2021 release

