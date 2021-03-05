Sunil Grover Tries Out Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty Products; Here's Her Response

Bharat actor Sunil Grover took to Instagram on Thursday, March 4, to share a funny video of him trying Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty makeup products. Soon after, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story to repost Grover's story as she is amazed at his confidence and humour. She exclaimed "how lovely." and further wrote, “That’s the way @whosunilgrover #ItsKayToBeYou”. Grover also reposted her story and captioned it as “Loved it”. Take a look at the posts here.

Read more| Hema Malini Reveals On Indian Idol 12 Basanti Was One Of The Toughest Roles She Played

Read more| Sunil Grover Remembers late Comedian Jaspal Bhatti, Says 'he Found Humour In Everything'

More about Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty Makeup launch

Kay By Katrina was launched in 2019 and received a positive response from its customers. The actor recently took to Instagram to announce that she will be launching a new line of beauty products soon. In the video posted by the actor, she is seen sitting alongside a group of young models, as they are all looking into the lens adorning smiles. Katrina wrote, "So excited for this one Our most awaited launch yet A sneak peek from our launch campaign! Can’t tell u how amazing it was to shoot with all these gorgeous women." Take a look at the post here.

Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover shared screen space in the 2019 hit Bharat, which was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. In the film, Sunil Grover played the role of Vilayti Khan who is the titular character Bharat's best friend. On the hand, Katrina Kaif played the role of Kumud Raina, the love interest of the lead character.

Read more| Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In A White Saree For 'Roohi' Promotions | See Pictures

Katrina Kaif on the work front

Katrina Kaif will soon begin the filming for the upcoming sequel in the Tiger franchise, tentatively titled Tiger 3, where she is reportedly undergoing special training to brush up her combat skills. According to Pinkvilla, the actor is undergoing training for kickboxing and hand to hand combat. She will reprise her role as an Inter-Services Agent (ISI) in the upcoming action tentpole sequel.

Katrina will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming action sequel Sooryavanshi, which is the fourth film in filmmaker's Cop Universe with the previous three films being Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. The actor will also be seen in a horror-comedy film titled Phone Bhoot, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film directed by Gurmmeet Singh is expected to release in late 2021.

Read more| Kapil Sharma Reveals Why He Was Using Wheelchair At Airport, Assures 'I Am Good'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.