Katrina Kaif Cannot Contain Excitement With Kay Beauty's New Products To Be Launched Soon

Katrina Kaif became the first Bollywood star to launch a makeup brand. She started her own makeup line Kay By Katrina in 2019 and has received positive reviews about it as well. She recently took to Instagram to share that Kay By Katrina is all set to launch a new range of products very soon. She also mentioned how excited she is about this new campaign.

Katrina Kaif's brand Kay Beauty to launch new products

In the promotional video that Katrina shared, she is seen sitting with a group of women and is all smiles for the camera. She wrote in the caption, "So excited for this one. Our most awaited launch yet. A sneak peek from our launch campaign! Can’t tell u how amazing it was to shoot with all these gorgeous women". Katrina is seen wearing a red top and a pair of blue jeans for the shoot.

Her video garnered over 281K likes within half an hour of uploading. As soon as the post was shared, Katrina's fans and followers rushed in to express their excitement for the new launch. Many have commented using the red heart and fire emojis as well. Check out their reactions below:

She did not mention what new products are going to be launched. But according to the latest posts by the official Instagram page of the makeup brand, it appears that new foundations are on their way. The caption on Kay Beauty's Instagram post read, "The countdown for the launch of our Hydrating Foundation has officially begun!". A picture of four bottles of foundation in various shades suiting the Indian skin tone was also shared. Other popular products from Katrina Kaif's brand include lip crayons, eyeliners, nail paints, colour correctors and many more.

On the work front

Katrina was last seen in a special appearance in a song from Irrfan Khan's movie Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. The cast of the film includes Akshay Kumar, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Vivan Bhatena and Javed Jaffrey. The movies slated to release on April 2, 2021.

Image courtesy- @katrinakaif Instagram

