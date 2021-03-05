Katrina Kaif & Her 'Phone Bhoot' Co-stars To Kick Off The Film's Next Schedule In Goregaon

After commencing the shoot of Phone Bhoot in December last year in Goa, lead actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are all set to kick off the second shoot schedule of the horror-comedy in Mumbai now. According to a recent report by Mid-Day, the product design team of the Gurmmeet Singh directorial is working hard to erect an elaborate set in Goregaon's Film City for the upcoming schedule. It was also revealed that Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant might report to the Film City set tomorrow itself if everything goes as planned.

Director Gurmeet charts out a 20-day schedule for 'Phone Bhoot' in Mumbai

Ever since its inception, there has been a lot of anticipation around Phone Bhoot among the masses. After being announced in July 2020, the shooting of the much-talked-about horror-comedy went on floors in December with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Now, as per Mid-Day's latest report, the film's second shoot schedule will soon start rolling in Goregaon Film City as a huge cave set is being built in Mumbai.

A source close to the film revealed to the online portal that after their Udaipur schedule, Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant will soon reunite for shooting some indoor scenes in the Film City. It was also revealed that although a couple of indoor scenes of Phone Bhoot are on the cards, a major chunk of the film will be shot there as well. Elaborating further on the same, the source told the portal that director Gurmeet Singh has charted out a schedule of 20 days and has procured combination dates of the lead trio. Furthermore, if the grapevines are to be believed, the shooting might start tomorrow if everything turns out as per the plan.

Meanwhile, about Phone Bhoot, while the horror-comedy has Gurmeet Singh at its helm, the film is jointly produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. For the unversed, Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time ever in the film. The trio will be seen essaying the role of ghostbusters in Phone Bhoot.

