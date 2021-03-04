Katrina Kaif To Perform All Stunts On Her Own For 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Sequel?

Katrina Kaif will be undergoing rigorous training for the Tiger Zinda Hai sequel, Tiger 3. According to Bollywood Hungama, trainers will be flown in from South Korea to teach Katrina the moves for her stunts. Katrina Kaif, who is a fitness enthusiast, will be continuing her usual fitness regime along with her extra training as the director has requested the actor to increase her fitness level. Her training with the South Korean artists will last for 14 days. Katrina Kaif will be seen performing powerful and dangerous stunts for Tiger Zinda Hai sequel.

More details about Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai sequel

The movie will be shot at three destinations- Europe, the UAE, and Istanbul. While prep for the movie has already begun, the actors will be needed to perform some of their own stunts for the third movie in the Tiger franchise. The first movie of the Tiger franchise Ek Tha Tiger, was directed by Kabir Khan, the second Tiger Zinda Hai, was helmed by Ali Abbas Zaffar. The third untitled film will have filmmaker Maneesh Sharma taking charge.

Along with Katrina Kaif, actors Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi will also be a part of the movie. Emraan Hashmi will be playing the villain of the movie. Recently, the trio attended a customary puja held by the film's production house. The movie is set to start it's shooting on March 8, 2021, in Mumbai.

A list of Katrina Kaif's upcoming movies

Katrina Kaif will also be seen in Phone Bhoot next A Suitable Boy star Ishaan Khatter and Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. She recently posted a picture with the boys and the emojis of a phone and a ghost in the caption. Phone Bhoot's release date has not yet been announced.

In 2021, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the movie Sooryavanshi next to Akshay Kumar. The movie is helmed by Rohit Shetty and will be a part of the Singham franchise. Sooryavanshi initial release date was April 2, 2021, which was announced after the government allowed 100% occupancy in theatres. The film is once again delayed as the number of cases has spiked again.

