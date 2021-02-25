Katrina Kaif Shares Glamorous Pictures Leaving Netizens Gushing

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Thursday, February 25, 2021, to share a picture of herself which is truly unmissable. The actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. Fans have gone on to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and adorable comments.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a glamorous picture which is sure to leave fans flabbergasted. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting and striking a pose where she can be seen all smiles for the candid pic. Katrina donned a pink suit dress with a black border and opted for a middle parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows, glossy lips. Along with the picture, the actor also wrote, “That kind of day with a pink flower emoji”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Katrina Kaif shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how stunning the actor looks, while some went on to go all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “OMG, you look so gorgeous”, while the other one wrote, “love this!” Check out a few comments below.

Katrina Kaif is very active with Instagram. She keeps her fans up-to-date on her daily life. She recently shared a video where she can be seen playing badminton with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina also went on to show some of their fun moves and playing skills. She also added a quirky song playing in the background. She also wrote, “A very professional looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in ðŸ˜‡ðŸ˜‹@ishaankhatter did get to play ðŸ¸ ðŸ˜Š@siddhantchaturvedi graciously let it appear that I had the upper hand which definitely was not the case”. Take a look at the post below.

On the professional front

Katrina Kaif is next to be seen in the much-awaited film titled Sooryavanshi. The film starring Akshay Kumar and helmed by Rohit Shetty is said to be one of the most anticipated films when theatres are fully opened in the midst of COVID-19. Among the other films in her kitty is Phone Bhoot, where she is to work alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

